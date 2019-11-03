Faulkner comeback falls just short on the road

AVE MARIA, Fla. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles rode 635 miles via bus to Ave Maria with a 3-3 record. They are heading back to Montgomery with a 3-4 record. The Eagles fell just short, losing 28-26 to the Gyrenes who improve to 5-3.
Faulkner led 7-0 after the first quarter. Ave Maria got a safety in the second quarter and a touchdown to take 9-7 lead. Faulkner answered with a 6-yard rushing touchdown from Charle Blackmon to go up 14-9. The Gyrenes kicked two field goals to lead 15-14 at the half.
After half, the Eagles kicked a field goal of their own. Alvin Renteria nailed it from 37 yards out and Faulkner gained a two-point edge at 17-15.
Ave Maria would take the lead again however, and wouldn’t look back. They’d score one touchdown in the third and then one early on in the fourth quarter to take a 28-20 lead.
Faulkner quarterback Mason Blocker would make it interesting with a 1-yard rushing score with 12:17 to play in the game. Blocker’s score made it 28-26 in favor of the Gyrenes and that score would hold through the end.
Both teams put up nearly identical team stats in terms of yardage. Ave Maria had to the total yards edge 366-341.
Blocker struggled in the passing game throwing two interceptions to zero touchdowns. He was also sacked three times.
Jacob Pigg finished the game with 143 receiving yards on four catches.
Up next is a noon showdown next Saturday with No. 18 Southeastern University for the final home game of the season.
