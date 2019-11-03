Hawks blow out Greensboro for fifth win in a row

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSFA) - Mike Turk’s Huntingdon Hawks entered Saturday’s contest against Greensboro unbeaten in conference play. The Haws left Greensboro unbeaten in conference play. Huntingdon (6-2, 5-0) put up 57 big ones in a 57-0 win over the Pride (1-7, 0-5).
The Hawks garnered 518 total yards, more than doubling Greensboro’s output. 80.5 percent of Huntingdon’s offensive output came via the rushing game. The Hawks rushed for a total of 417 rushing yards.
They scored early and often, leading 17-0 after the first quarter, 30-0 at halftime, 50-0 after the third quarter, before scoring one final touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Huntingdon quarterback Michael Lambert only threw for 68 yards and completed just six passes (on eight attempts) but half of his completions were touchdowns. Zack Self, Otis Porter and Colton Chinn were all recipients of Lambert’s touchdown tosses.
Eric Thomas, Dontavion Cunningham (twice), Ray Trimble and Jalen Pugh all scored rushing touchdowns in the Hawks’ blowout win. The Hawks’ 417 rushing yards were distributed mostly through Thomas (139), Cunningham (98), Trimble (78), Pugh (53), among others.
Huntingdon remains in control of the USA South conference, with a chance to keep the ball rolling at home against N.C. Wesleyan. It’ll be Huntingdon’s final home game of the regular season. That game will kick at 1 p.m.
