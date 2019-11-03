High profile agency joins search for Aniah Blanchard

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Texas Equusearch mounted search and recovery has been hired to join the search for 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.
The volunteer based search and recovery company has been involved with other high-profile missing person cases and specializes in horse mounted recovery efforts.
Aniah was last seen on October 23 in Auburn, Al. Her car was found damaged two days later in Montgomery. Auburn police say evidence was found in her suv showing she was harmed and foul play was involved.
As the search for continues, the reward money for credible information is now over 100 thousand dollars.
