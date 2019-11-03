2-point conversion seals Troy’s fourth loss in 5 games

CONWAY, S.C. (WSFA) - Things are not going great for the Troy Trojans right now. A late two-point conversion by the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-4, 1-3) gave Troy (3-5, 1-3) its second loss in a row and fourth loss in five games.
CJ Marable dealt the final blow to the Trojans for the Chanticleers. First, on 2nd and short, he barreled into the end zone with his team down 35-28. to make it 35-34. Then, instead of opting to kick the extra point, the Chanticleers went for the win at home. And so, their first attempt failed, but a defensive pass interference call against Troy gave Coastal another shot. With that, Marable raced around the left end and scored untouched for the 2-point try, giving Coastal Carolina a 36-35 lead with 30 seconds remaining.
The Trojans were unsuccessful in pulling off a last-second miracle, and dropped to 3-5 overall.
Both teams started the game on fire. In the game’s first five possessions, a combined five touchdowns were scored. Kaleb Barker rushed for a score to open the scoring and threw for a 47-yard touchdown to wide receiver Reggie Todd to give Troy a 21-14 lead with 3:46 remaining in the first.
Just as the first quarter was a barrel of fireworks shot off like the Fourth of July, the second quarter was virtually stagnant save a 25-yard field goal from Coastal Carolina’s Massimo Biscardi.
Still, Troy led 21-20 at the half.
After the break, the Chanticleers took command the rest of the way, outscoring Troy 19-14 in the game’s final 30 minutes.
Biscardi added another field goal in the third quarter, paired up with a 3-yard touchdown run from Jacqez Hairston. To close out the quarter, Barker and Todd combined for their second touchdown pass and catch of the game. This one, shorter than the 47-yarder at 19 yards, but still effective to send the two teams tied into the final 15 minutes of play.
Kaylon Geiger gave Troy the lead again with 8:34 to play. He caught a 23-yard pass from Barker in the end zone to put Troy ahead 35-28.
The Trojans forced Coastal to punt after an 8-play drive following Geiger’s score, but went three-and-out with their next possession. On 3rd and 3, DK Billingsley was unable to pick up the necessary yardage, and the Trojans were forced to punt from their own 34.
Coastal’s game-winning drive began at their 29. In 11 plays, quarterback Bryce Carpenter led the Chanticleers 71 yards into the end zone. Coastal faced only one third down that drive, and Carpenter went 7 for 9 for 56 yards to set up Marable’s touchdown run.
Following the game, Troy head coach Chip Lindsey said his team plays hard.
“We have a team of great kids and we keep fighting our tails off. There has never been the effort problem. They continue to fight like all Troy teams have and they really represent our program from that standpoint we just have to play better," said Lindsey. "We have to make sure that we are making enough plays when it’s time and when we get opportunities we have to take advantage of it.”
Barker finished the game for Troy with another 385 passing yards on 26 of 35 completions. Geiger led the Troy receiving corps with 145 receiving yards on 12 receptions.
The grind continues for Troy. If they want to finish the season bowl-eligible, they’ll have to win three of their final four against Georgia Southern, Texas State, Louisiana and App State. Combined, all four teams have a record of 20-12. Two of those games will be at home and the other two on the road.
The Trojans will first have to go through 5-3 Georgia Southern next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. inside Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Eagles are coming off a win over No. 20 App State on Halloween.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.