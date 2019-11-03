State Board of Education member Ella Bell dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ella Bell, a member of the Alabama State Board of Education, has died, State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey confirmed.
Mackey said Bell died Sunday morning. He said Bell’s passing will be a huge loss to the board.
“The ALSDE is shocked and saddened by the passing of an education icon,” Mackey said in a statement. “The representative of State Board District 5, Mrs. Ella Bell dedicated her life to the betterment of the students of Alabama. Her tenacity and steadfast resolve in fighting for equity for all students will be her legacy always. Her presence on the Alabama State Board of Education will be sorely missed.”
Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted about Bell:
Bell had served on the state school board since 2001. She received her bachelor’s degree from Tuskegee University and her masters from Alabama State University. She completed coursework towards her doctorate at the University of Alabama. She previously served as the Director of the Dropout Prevention Center at ASU.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.