Sunny and comfortable Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Temperatures are warming under abundant sunshine, and highs will top out in the mid 60s this afternoon. This is still cooler than average, as highs are normally in the low to mid 70s this time of year!
We’ll cool quickly tonight, especially now that sunset is at 4:53pm. Temperatures will drop back into the 50s in the 5 o’clock hour, and the 40s will arrive around 8 - 9 pm. Lows tonight will settle into the lower 40s, with the 30s possible for some.
Tomorrow will warm back into the upper 60s, and the 70s return by Tuesday.
Rain chances stay low until Thursday, when our next cold front arrives. It could bring a few showers in the afternoon, and right now models are showing an overnight passage of the front. Behind it, high temperatures will drop back into the lower 60s.
