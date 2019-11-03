Tuskegee wins fourth contest in a row

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers have now won four games in a row following a win Friday night at Edward Waters College. The Golden Tigers (5-4) held off a 13-point fourth quarter from Edward Waters (4-5) to win 27-26.
Edward Waters scored with 20 seconds remaining in the game but missed the extra point attempt that would have tied the score at 27.
Two field goals from Arnes Huskic in the first quarter put Tuskegee ahead 6-0. EWC matched Tuskegee’s two field goals in the second quarter with two field goals as well, but Peyton Ramzy hauled in a 31-yard touchdown reception from Ahmad Deramus with 14 seconds to play in the first half, and the Golden Tigers took a 13-6 lead into the break.
After halftime, EWS scored a touchdown to tie the game at 13 all. Tuskegee answered the bell. Taurean Taylor scored on a 28-yard run with 9:49 in the quarter, and minutes later Steven Hodges took a Deramus pass 73 yards for a touchdown, increasing Tuskegee’s lead to 14.
The score held at 27-13 until the fourth quarter.
Maliek Stephens scored from 3 yards out with 5:16 to play to cut the game to one score. it was a 6-minute and 39-second drive that kept the Tuskegee offense on the sideline.
But just as it could score on long drives, the Edward Waters offense could also score fast if it needed to, and it needed to late in the game. In just 1 minute and 40 seconds, the Tigers were in the end zone. Senior wide receiver Matthew Wilkerson hauled in a 12-yard touchdown reception with 20 seconds remaining in the game to set up a potential tie with the extra point. But, the extra point try would be unsuccessful and Tuskegee increased its winning streak to four games.
The win also sets up a pivotal SIAC Western Division clash with Miles College next Saturday. That game will kick off at 1 p.m. from Tuskegee.
