Woman pleads guilty to passing contraband to inmate

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five and a half years imprisonment for passing contraband to a Covington County Jail inmate.
According to the Covington County District Attorney’s Office, Wanda Rabren, 59, pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance and third-degree promoting prison contraband and was sentenced to five years imprisonment and six months imprisonment, respectively. On Oct. 10, 2017, Rabren went to the Covington County Jail and told corrections officers she was former Andalusia real estate developer Gary Carpenter Little’s attorney. Little was incarcerated for charges of negotiating a worthless instrument.
Rabren, a former Andalusia attorney whose license to practice law in Alabama has been suspended prior to October 2017, gave Little a notepad during their meeting inside which she’d hidden suboxone strips, an opioid, and a controlled substance. Little had agreed to take the notepad to Rabren’s son, Jacob Rabren, who was also being held in the jail. Corrections officers intercepted the notepad and recovered the narcotics.
The D.A.'s office charged Wanda Rabren, Jacob Rabren, and Little, and Little pleaded guilty to second-degree promoting prison contraband and was sentenced to three years imprisonment. The D.A.'s office said Little pleaded guilty earlier in 2019 and has already served the entirety of his sentence. He has been released.
Jacob Rabren is currently awaiting trial.
