Ella Bell remembered as an advocate for Alabama students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Longtime Alabama State Board of Education member Ella Bell died Sunday.
State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey said Bell was dedicated to the betterment of Alabama’s students and had a passion for serving children in her district.
Bell represented District 5, which stretches from Montgomery to Mobile, for 19 years.
Mackey said Bell was a great advocate who made sure children of poverty and minorities across the state were represented at the table.
“If there is a word I could use to explain Ms. Bell and her outlook on life, it was about equity - making sure that everybody was treated fairly and got a piece of whatever initiative we were rolling out there,” Mackey said.
Mackey said Bell also made sure the students in District 5 were recognized.
“I think what we all remember and will always remember about her is her extreme passion for children in District 5," Mackey said. “And anytime we would honor a school or honor a child or principals in District 5, if it were not stated out in the open that this person is in District 5, she would come back and say ‘is that a District 5 winner, isn’t that a District 5 person.'”
Mackey said the board will operate with eight members until Gov. Kay Ivey appoints someone to fill Bell’s seat. That person would then have to be confirmed when the Alabama Senate is in session.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.