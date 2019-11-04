Families of the Year: Ashley Bell and Jaxon Jordan

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One look into his eyes and you’re hooked. Jaxon was born at 28 weeks. A preemie. His mother later learned he’s also on the autism spectrum.
“I paused for a moment and then I asked the psychologist, ‘What’s my next step?’”
Armed with that information, Ashley Bell went full steam ahead. She read books. She joined organizations dedicated to children with disabilities. She even shared Jaxon’s story with state leaders during the last legislative session.
“No one gives you a manual on it," she explained. "You have to navigate it yourself and find out what your child needs.”
Her drive and motivation make her one of 2019′s Families of the Year nominees.
“I was just honored and grateful that someone acknowledged what I do because I never thought it was a big thing,” Bell explained. “I was justing doing it for my son and to help other parents and families.”
Bell plans to keep advocating for families and children living with autism, to inspire them to share their story so others can see all possibilities that lie ahead.
Strong families are the backbone of strong communities. Love, support, and encouragement within families lead to healthy children growing and developing. The qualities that help families to be strong are the same ones that help communities solve problems and bring people together.
WSFA 12 News is a proud media partner with the Family Guidance Center of Alabama and the Families of the Year Awards. This is the 31st year of the awards, and over those years more than 100 families in central and south Alabama have been honored.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.