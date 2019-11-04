Graddick: Inmates don’t have right to parole, they must earn it

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Parole hearings for Alabama inmates will resume Tuesday after being halted in September and October, according to newly-appointed Director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, Judge Charlie Graddick.
Graddick released the names of 14 inmates whose parole requests will be heard on Tuesday.
The Board of Pardons and Paroles will hold hearings Tuesday through Thursday each week from Nov. 5 to Nov. 20 and Dec. 3 to 18. They will restart in January after the holidays.
Graddick held a news conference Monday in which he announced the resumption of hearings, but cautioned “inmates do not have an innate right to be paroled, they must earn such a privilege.”
Graddick also said that actions taken regarding violent offenders be reviewed “very carefully.”
A three-member board is responsible for making parole decisions.
ALABAMA’S PRISON POPULATION
Judge Graddick released data on Alabama’s prison population stating that the number of inmates has dropped from 26,300 in 2013 to 20,600 in 2018, a decrease of 5,700.
Of the 21,000 inmates currently serving time in Alabama’s prisons, the four largest types of offenders are in for capital murder, murder, robbery, and rape.
“Statistics show there has been a dramatic change over the past 10 years towards more violent and serious offenders making up a larger percentage of our prison population,” Graddick said. “Offenders who are convicted of murder are much more likely to reoffend and almost 200 percent more likely to commit multiple homicides,” he added.
The numbers break down like this:
- 1005 capital murder
- 3284 murder
- 630 manslaughter
- 672 attempted murder
- 454 first degree assault
- 2591 first-degree robbery
- 391 third-degree robbery
- 1042 first-degree rape
- 498 first-degree sodomy
- 390 sexual abuse of a child under age 12
- 844 first-degree burglary
- 366 first-degree manufacturing controlled substances
- 501 trafficking in drugs
- 914 distribution of controlled substances
“I cringe when I hear people talk about cost savings when it comes to criminal justice,” Graddick explained. “The cost of human loss and physical suffering and misery mentally and emotionally cannot be quantified.”
