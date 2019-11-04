Man charged after robbery, thefts of Montgomery businesses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 42-year-old man is facing felony charges after incidents involving several Montgomery businesses.
Frederick Posey is charged with first-degree robbery and two counts of third-degree theft of property.
The incidents happened on Oct. 16th, 20th and 28th in the 1900 block of the Eastern Boulevard, Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department said. During one of the incidents, the suspect made verbal threats to an employee as he was fleeing.
Duckett says an investigation identified Posey as the suspect in the incidents.
Posey was taken into custody Friday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $80,000 bond.
