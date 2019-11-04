Seasonable start to our workweek

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Talk about an awesome weekend! Yes, it was a bit cooler than average, but by early November standards it was still nice to have sunshine and comfortably cool temperatures (if you are dressed accordingly)... if you are a fan of slightly warmer air, then I think you will really like the next couple of days.
We are waking up to numbers in the low, mid and upper 40s across central/south Alabama this morning; thanks to sunshine during the first half of the day, we’ll easily warm into the mid/upper 60s and a few spots could get to either side of 70°.
Clouds will start to build back during the afternoon, and a rogue shower or two isn’t not out of the question in far southern and eastern portions of the state.
Rain chances stay non-existent, if not very low until about Thursday... that is when we will be tracking our next cold front. This boundary looks to bring a few scattered showers to the forecast during the day Thursday, with coverage going up Thursday night. Friday early could still feature some leftover wet weather, but we will be trending cooler and drier as the day progresses.
Behind this front, temperatures are expected to drop once again! Highs in the low 60s Friday into the weekend are anticipated, and sunshine looks to pop back out by then.
