2 special elections coming up for Alabama House seats

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Special elections are coming up for two Alabama House of Representatives seats.
Tuesday, a general election will be held for District 42, which includes parts of Chilton and Autauga counties.
Democrat Kenneth Allison Sr., and Republican Van Smith are on the ballot.
The District 42 seat was left vacant after the death of Rep. Jimmy Martin.
On Nov. 12, a general election will be held for District 74, which includes parts of Montgomery County.
Democrat Rayford Mack and Republican Charlotte Meadows are in that race.
The District 74 seat was left vacant after the death of Rep. Dimitri Polizos.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information on voting and to find your polling location, visit the Alabama Secretary of State’s website.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.