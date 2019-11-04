TN man charged after fire at Enterprise Inn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tennessee man has been charged after a fire in Enterprise Sunday.
Clinton Ashford James, 53, of Knoxville, TN, is charged with arson first degree.
The charges are related to a fire that happened at the Boll Weevil Inn around 7 p.m. Lt. Billy Haglund says officers who were called to the Inn discovered a mattress which had been set on fire in a rented room.
James was taken into custody and transported to the Coffee County Jail.
