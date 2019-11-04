WATCH: Drone video released of escaped inmate being arrested after high-speed chase ends in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - An escaped inmate and juvenile are in custody after a high-speed chase early Monday morning in Hoover ended in Bessemer.
Hoover police say John Kaleb Gillespie, 30, has been charged with attempting to elude and resisting arrest. The unnamed 16-year-old female is charged with resisting arrest.
Gillespie, who escaped from Morgan County Detention Center on October 27, will be turned over to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office upon his release from Hoover City Jail. He juvenile female has been transported to Jefferson County Family Court.
The incident began around 5 a.m. when a Hoover police officer spotted a suspicious vehicle occupied by a male and female in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn on John Hawkins Parkway. According to police, as the officer spoke to the driver he drove away at a high rate of speed. It was discovered the driver was Gillespie and the female was a runaway teen from Moulton.
Police say officers lost sight of the vehicle temporarily but located it on John Hawkins Parkway and unsuccessfully attempted a traffic stop. The pursuit continued onto I-459 South until the suspect wrecked while getting off I-459 at Exit 1.
Both subjects fled on foot, police say, and the female was quickly captured. Gillespie was located behind an industrial building through a drone and viewed getting into an unlocked car. He was taken into custody shortly afterward.
