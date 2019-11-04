“We The People: Alabama’s Defining Documents” on display

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some of Alabama’s most important documents are on display in Montgomery.
The state’s six constitutions are back in the Capital City, and will be available for you to see for a limited time at the Alabama Department of Archives & History.
The exhibition, a special bicentennial exhibition, is called "We the People: Alabama's Defining Documents”. It features all six of Alabama's constitutions, along with the 1861 ordinance of secession, which declared Alabama's separation from the Union on the eve of the Civil War. This exhibition will explore how these documents, some of the most important in state history, reflect their framers' values, hopes, and fears.
The documents live at the Alabama Department of Archives & History permanently, but they are not always on display. A lot of work went into getting these ready for display. The Northeast Document Conservation Center in Massachusetts was called in to do intensive conservation work.
This exhibition spent about six weeks on display in Huntsville earlier this year. It will be on view in Montgomery through Dec. 31st. Admission to the Museum of Alabama is always free.
During the exhibition, the Museum of Alabama will offer extended hours on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from Nov. 5 through Dec. 12, excluding Thanksgiving week. ADAH staff will offer gallery talks on these evenings beginning at 6 p.m. The ADAH’s Museum Store will also be open.
For a complete schedule of gallery talks and more information about the exhibition, visit www.wethepeoplealabama.org or call (334) 353-3312.
