Ala. to lower flags to honor State School board member Ella Bell

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Flags will be flown at half-staff Saturday to honor the memory of Alabama Board of Education member Ella Bell.
Bell, who represented District 5, passed away Sunday at the age of 71.
According to the Gov. Kay Ivey, the flags will remain lowered until sunset.
“Let us remember the life and service of Mrs. Bell, who represented the citizens of District 5 for 19 years as a member of the State Board of Education. Her passion for children and education was undeniable, and she will be greatly missed. We offer our deepest sympathies and prayers to her loved ones,” Ivey said in a release.
Bell had served on the state school board since 2001. She received her bachelor’s degree from Tuskegee University and her masters from Alabama State University. She completed coursework towards her doctorate at the University of Alabama. She previously served as the Director of the Dropout Prevention Center at ASU.
