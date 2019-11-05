ALEA issues Missing Senior Alert for Dothan woman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a Missing Senior Alert on behalf of the Dothan Police Department.
Dothan police are asking for the public’s help finding Linda Lee Crew who may be suffering from a condition that may impair her judgment.
Crew is a 70-year-old white female with blue eyes and gray hair. She is 5′1″ and weighs approximately 230 lbs. She also wears glasses.
The missing woman was last seen in the area of Ross Clark Circle around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dothan Police Department at (334) 615-3000 or call 911.
