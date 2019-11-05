BBB: Tips on preventing child identity theft

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When it comes to identity theft, scammers are going after more than adults.
“Children are actually 35 times more likely to have their ID stolen than adults," said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau.
It sounds strange to need to check a child’s credit report but scammers are counting on just that. Often times they will get a hold of a child’s personal information and turn it into a fake account of their own. Years can go by before you learn somebody has been using your child’s personal information to rack up huge bills.
So why target a kids information instead of an adult?
“It’s because they have an absolute clear pristine credit record. There isn’t anything bad on it," Smitherman said.
There are some red flags to watch out for: If your young child starts to get offers for loans or credit cards it may be because someone has already opened accounts in their name.
As a consumer we need to be proactive. You can do a free credit report check once a year for signs of fraud. Just check here. If you do check your child’s credit, they really shouldn’t have anything on their report before the age of 13.
As parents we know that the schools and sports leagues always want sensitive information. Another tip: Make sure to ask them who has access to that information and how is it protected.
