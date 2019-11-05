Captain at Maxwell AFB gets suprise shopping spree, Bama tix

Maxwell AFB captain gets big surprise from Academy Sports
By WSFA Staff | November 4, 2019 at 7:20 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 7:20 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Air Force Captain Dan Campbell got a big surprise Monday. He was gifted tickets to the upcoming football game set for No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Alabama. He also got a shopping spree!

Gameday for Heroes and Academy Sports and Outdoors partnered to make the surprise happen. In addition to the tickets, Campbell also got a $200 shopping spree to Academy.

It’s all in the name of thanking him, and other military members and veterans, for their service.

Air Force Captain Dan Campbell got a big surprise Monday when he learned he was getting free Alabama/LSU tickets and a shopping spree at Academy Outdoors
Air Force Captain Dan Campbell got a big surprise Monday when he learned he was getting free Alabama/LSU tickets and a shopping spree at Academy Outdoors (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.