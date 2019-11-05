Captain at Maxwell AFB gets suprise shopping spree, Bama tix

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Air Force Captain Dan Campbell got a big surprise Monday. He was gifted tickets to the upcoming football game set for No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Alabama. He also got a shopping spree!
Gameday for Heroes and Academy Sports and Outdoors partnered to make the surprise happen. In addition to the tickets, Campbell also got a $200 shopping spree to Academy.
It’s all in the name of thanking him, and other military members and veterans, for their service.
