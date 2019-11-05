Controversial panhandling amendment on council agenda Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council is scheduled to take up an amendment to a controversial panhandling ordinance Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, several groups say they’ll be on-hand to voice their concerns about its possible passage.
The council is scheduled to begin its meeting at 5 p.m. Prior to that, around 4:15 p.m., members of the Southern Poverty Law Center will be joined by clergy and homeless advocates outside Montgomery City Hall to oppose the proposed amendment and the original ordinance.
The Montgomery City Council agreed unanimously on July 2 to pass Ordinance No. 24-2019, called “An Ordinance Prohibiting Panhandling in the City of Montgomery.” Under the ordinance, a first offense would get a panhandler two days in jail unless it’s suspended by the judge. Further offenses guaranteed jail time.
Following his return from an overseas trip, Mayor Todd Strange said he would neither sign nor veto the ordinance before a deadline. Instead, it was administratively delayed for at least 60 days due to legal issues, and as a time for concerns over the plan to be worked out.
The city council opted not to take up a vote on an amendment in October despite Strange saying he would sign if it includes penalties for both sides.
Tuesday’s council meeting agenda again lists an amendment that would criminalize the passage of anything from a car’s window. The SPLC says that could include lunch or ice cream from a food truck.
SPLC has not ruled out a lawsuit should the ordinance pass, calling the measure a threat to free speech. Supporters say the amendment will help increase public safety.
