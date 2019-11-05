Donations collected for family displaced by fire in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The home and belongings of a Russell County family were destroyed Friday in a fire on Fairview Drive in Phenix City.
Now, one man is trying to help the family get back on their feet. Eric Woodson, who manages a popular community Facebook page in the area, said he and many members of the group want to personally help the parents and five children.
They are collecting donations of clothes and other necessities.
Fire crews rushed to save the family’s mobile home on Fairview Drive, but mostly everything was lost. The family said they were planning to contact the Red Cross.
“Let's get out from behind the computer screens and let's help this family,” said Woodson. “It could be something as simple as going to the closet and getting a coat you don't wear anymore, being at Walmart picking up socks, diapers for a 9-month-old…anything."
The children range in age from 9 months to 12 years old. Donations are being collected at Dixie Junction, off Lee Road 246, and Panther Mini-Storage in Smiths Station.
