Free shredding event set for Friday in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A free shredding event will be held Friday at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery.
The city of Montgomery’s Neighborhood Services Department, MAX Credit Union and Gilmore Services will host the event, and they welcome people to bring up to two bags or two boxes of personal paper materials to be shredded.
No advance document sorting is necessary as shredding equipment can destroy paperwork with paper clips, staples or rubber bands attached.
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Though it is free, organizers encourage attendees to bring a canned food item or monetary donation for the Montgomery Area Food Bank.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.