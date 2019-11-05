Koch Foods to expand operations in Attalla

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - More jobs have been announced for Etowah County.
Koch Foods plans to invest more than $50 million to establish a state-of-the art grain storage and distribution facility in Attalla.
Governor Kay Ivey joined representatives from Koch Foods and local leaders in Etowah County for the announcement.
The new poultry feed-mill will create 28 new jobs with an annual payroll of $1 million. The Attalla facility, designed with technologically advanced features for maximum efficiency, will support the company’s recently expanded processing plant in nearby Gadsden.
“Koch Foods already has significant operations in Alabama, and this new investment will magnify the company’s economic impact on the state,” Governor Ivey said. “This project adds a robust new dimension to the industrial sector in the state and permits us to strengthen our longstanding relationship with a major employer.”
The new 130-acre facility in Attalla will have the ability to hold more than 1 billion bushels of corn, served directly by rail.
“We are very excited about building one of the most technologically innovative grain storage facilities in the world,” said Matthew Herman, Koch Senior Vice President of Fresh Operations. “We continue to expand our business in Alabama and are thankful for the cooperative environment between business and government in the state to get things accomplished.”
In 2018, Koch announced an $80 million expansion of its Gadsden plant as part of a growth project involving 200 new jobs.
The facility in Attalla is expected to become operational in fall 2021. The company will start assembling a management team in the first quarter of 2020 and will begin interviewing prospective production workers in early 2021.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.