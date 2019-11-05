Mayor-elect Steven Reed announces inaugural events

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A full slate of inaugural activities is planned as the city of Montgomery ushers in a new administration.
Mayor-Elect Steven Reed will be sworn in on Nov. 12, but the festivities start days prior to the inauguration.
“We think it’s a great time to begin a new Montgomery and for us to celebrate the election and what we have before us,” stated Reed. “We want to offer something for everybody. You don’t have to take in all of it, just take it a little bit, you know, whatever you like.”
The inaugural activities kick off on Saturday with a day of service. Reed expects this to be the most impactful activity on the agenda as they will gather school supplies for a number of schools in the area.
Saturday
9:00 a.m.: Day of Service at Jeff Davis High School
7:00 p.m.: Mayor’s reception at Renaissance Montgomery Hotel and Convention Center. Tickets are limited. (Souled Out and “DJ D-Nice” of Boogie Down Productions)
Sunday
10:45 a.m.: Church Service at Community Congregational Church, Reed’s home congregation
3:00 p.m.: Unity Interfaith worship Service at True Divine Baptist Church (Gospel Artist William Murphy and Dr. Otis Moss, III from Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago)
Monday
11:00 a.m.: Veteran’s Day Celebration at Riverwalk Stadium
Tuesday
10:00 a.m.: Inauguration Ceremony at Montgomery Performing Arts Center. Tickets are required.
2:00 - 4:00 p.m.: Inaugural Citizens Reception at City Hall, 103 N Perry St, Montgomery, AL 36104
7:00 p.m.: Inauguration Gala at Renaissance Montgomery Hotel and Convention Center. Tickets are sold out.
Reed’s election proved he has nationally-recognized political and entertainment contacts. He wasn’t ready to comment on whether Montgomery would see any high-profile guests in attendance.
“Not that we can say right now, but you might be surprised,” Reed said. “You’ve just got to come and see.”
