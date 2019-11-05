Montgomery man wanted in New Orleans car theft

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is wanted in a car theft in New Orleans.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the theft happened on Monday. The victim reported Kunta Kinte Smith, 41, was visiting her from Montgomery and took her personal belongings and her 2016 Chevrolet Spark without permission.
The victim said she tracked a cell phone that was reported taken, which showed the vehicle to be in Alabama. The vehicle bears Louisiana license plate 517BDQ.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
