Montgomery, Troy University renew Italian ‘sister city’ commitment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery and Troy University renewed their partnership with their “sister city” Tuesday during a signing ceremony downtown.
The signing took place at the Rosa Parks Museum at Troy University’s Montgomery Campus, about a 14-hour trip by air from the Italian city of Pietrasanta, population 23,000.
Present for the signing were representatives from the City of Montgomery, the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, Troy University and members of a delegation from Pietrasanta.
While the City renewed its sister city status, Troy University signed a Memorandum of Understanding to continue its partnership with the city.
The two cities first signed on to sistership status in 2009.
