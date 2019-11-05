Police: Man charged with robbing Montgomery business at gunpoint

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man after a store was robbed at gunpoint Sunday.
Tevin Booker, 23, is charged with robbery first degree.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the robbery happened around 11:40 p.m. in the 5400 block of Wares Ferry Road. The man went into the business and robbed it of cash at gunpoint.
Duckett says an investigation identified Booker as the suspect.
Booker was taken into custody Monday by MPD patrol and charged. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $60,000 bond.
