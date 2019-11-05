Prattville police look to identify shoplifting suspect

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for shoplifting.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the suspect is wanted for shoplifting inside the Ulta retail store. Store video surveillance captured the suspect and another woman inside the store stealing merchandise.
CrimeStoppers says the second suspect in the case has already been identified.
If you have any information on the identity of the remaining suspect, please call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
