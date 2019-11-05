Records show runaway Moulton teen visited escaped Morgan County inmate in jail

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - John Kaleb Gillespie, convicted of second-degree rape and a registered sex offender, is back in the Morgan County Jail after escaping Sunday, Oct. 26.
Gillespie was tracked down by law enforcement Monday, Nov. 4 and was found with missing Moulton teenager, Peyton Ledlow.
Morgan County jail administration tells WAFF 48 News Ledlow had been in contact with Gillespie the last several months.
From Oct. 1 to Nov. 1, Gillespie and Ledlow have done jail visitation, over video chat, at least six times.
Administration also says a majority of Gillespie’s video calls were to younger females.
Per Morgan County jail policy, inmates can have visitors on Wednesday’s, Saturday’s and Sunday’s. However, they can only have one visitor per day.
It’s different online though.
Inmates have access to video chats and calls all day long. There’s no limit to who or how many times an inmate can make calls or video chats.
All calls are monitored by jail staff.
Kaitlin Sweet, a detention deputy at the jail said, outside users make accounts and have to pay to talk with inmates.
Sweet said inmates sometimes use each other’s accounts so calls aren’t as easily traced.
This system is changing.
Jail administrators tell me they’re moving toward a biometric system, which makes it more difficult for inmates to deceive themselves on the jail system.
