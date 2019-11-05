Seasonable next few days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a mild start to our morning across part of Alabama... temperatures overnight only dipped into the 50s/low 60s for those towns that are currently dealing with some clouds. Now in our western counties, the sky cleared and some select spots are in the 40s! Definitely not a one size fits all kind of forecast, but we will likely see a consistent warming trend now through the afternoon.
Tuesday and Wednesday are both quiet, seasonable days; highs climb into the 70s as sunshine becomes more abundant later on this afternoon.
We will mention a small chance of a sprinkle or shower, but any rain that falls will be brief and isolated.
By the end of the workweek, all eyes will be on our next cold front... it’s timing is pretty great, too! Looks like this boundary arrives late Thursday, so the first half of the day doesn’t really feature much rain; scattered showers form ahead of it and will bring rain to much of the state Thursday evening and Thursday night. The rain ends by Friday morning, and we turn sharply colder Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
While the weekend is cooler (we go from 70s into the 60s for high) it will be dry and sunny, kind of like this past weekend...
There is growing evidence that we could see an even colder shot of air by next Tuesday, Wednesday and/or Thursday - stay tuned on that! Models are hinting at highs in the 40s/50s and lows dipping below freezing...
