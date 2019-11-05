Someone drove through Tuscaloosa’s oldest cemetery knocking down tombstones

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Someone knocked over parts of two fences as they drove through Tuscaloosa’s Greenwood Cemetery.
The driver plowed over tombstones and drove over the final resting place of some of Tuscaloosa’s earliest citizens.
“We actually had several members laid to rest there,” Mary Kemp explained to WBRC.
She is a member and part time secretary at First African Baptist Church across the street from Greenwood Cemetery.
A historic marker said the cemetery dates back to the 1820’s, adding black, white and native Americans are buried here.
Kemp called this an important place to her church and the surrounding community.
She can’t comprehend seeing cemetery littered with car parts and broken headstones.
“The cemetery is one of our sacred and one of our oldest cemeteries in the community. And it’s just impossible, the word that comes to mind,” Kemp said.
No arrests have been made. Judging by the tire tracks and broken headlights left behind the damage could have been caused by someone driving a truck.
