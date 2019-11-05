SPLC celebrates 30th anniversary of Civil Rights Memorial

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today is the 30th anniversary of the Southern Poverty Law Center's Civil Rights Memorial.
The memorial has served as a place to reflect, to teach, and to learn about th struggles for equality that took place right here in Montgomery, Alabama.
The SPLC dedicated this monument on November 5, 1989. It honors 40 people who were killed during the civil rights movement, a period that featured the Brown vs. Board of Education decision that de-segregated schools and the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. In fact, the memorial is just a few hundred yards away from the church Dr. King pastored when it was at the helm of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.
“As we celebrate 30 years of the Civil Rights Memorial, we are reminded that everyday people, including each and every one of us, have the power to bring about social change by standing up and speaking out against injustice,” said Tafeni English, director of the Civil Rights Memorial Center (CRMC). “The 40 names of civil rights martyrs inscribed on the memorial provide lessons on the courage, commitment and sacrifices these individuals made in the past to bring us where we are today, and they inspire us to continue the march until justice is a reality for everyone in society.”
To mark the anniversary, the SPLC is holding a "Day of Remembrance" with the laying of a wreath and flowers on the memorial to honor the civil rights heroes. There will also be special performances by the Park Crossing High School Choir.
During the ceremony, the SPLC will announce the winner of the CRM30 Art Competition, a contest open to all Montgomery public school students in grades 9-12. Participants are asked to create an original drawing, painting, or other two-dimensional medium related to the modern civil rights movement. First, second and third place winners will receive cash awards, and their artwork will be displayed at the event.
In honor of the anniversary, the Civil Rights Memorial Center will offer free admission to visitors today during its normal hours of operation. All of the events planned for today are free and open to the public.
