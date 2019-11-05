Talladega swears in first black mayor

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - History was made in Talladega Monday night, with one of the most diverse set of city leaders in history.
A judge swore in Timothy Ragland as the city's first black mayor, and its youngest mayor in roughly a hundred years.
Ragland, a law student, won the mayor's race by only 24 votes in a close runoff October 9th. He defeated incumbent Jerry Cooper.
He says he hopes to bring the city together--those who voted for him and those who didn't.
"I'm so excited, nervous a bit, ready to get to work, and I'm very grateful for all the people who put me here, and even those who didn't vote for me, it's time to come together and make Talladega the greatest city it can be," Ragland told reporters before the ceremony.
Despite the mayor's job in Talladega being mostly ceremonial Ragland implied he may try to persuade the council to change the law back.
"We're going to work with the city council, they have the authority and the power to make things happen along with the city manager, and we're going to work very closely with them, to get the will of the people done," Ragland said.
A council with only one returning incumbent, Horace Patterson, was also sworn in.
For the first time ever it has two women--Vickey Robinson Hall and Betty Spurlin.
Spurlin was elected council president pro tem, and Joseph Power was elected council president.
