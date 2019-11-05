Trojans look to slow soaring Eagles

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s homecoming week for the Troy Trojans and you always want to win your homecoming game, but this year’s opponent won’t be easy.
“Georgia Southern is a really good football team. They’re 5-3 and have won four straight. They’ve really improved, and they have a talented football team,” said Troy head coach Chip Lindsey.
Georgia Southern’s latest win came on the road at No. 20 Appalachian State on Halloween. They’re a team that presents a ton of challenges, mostly because they have so many options.
“They’re an option team out of the shotgun. They run many different formations and are always looking to outnumber you and get an advantage,” said Lindsey.
The Troy defense will have its hands full preparing for an offense they don’t usually prepare for. The option-style offense is still run in the college football world, but not nearly as many teams make use of the offense now as did 10, 20, even 30 years ago.
A win Saturday for the Trojans could be the start of something big. The team currently sits at 3-5, and needs to win three of the final four games to become bowl-eligible. This past week’s loss at Coastal Carolina hurt, but Lindsey said his guys are still hanging tough.
Losing’s not fun, for sure. I think our guys are frustrated some. We’ve lost some close games, I think three by 12 points which is unbelievable, but it’s one of those situations where no one is pointing the finger," said Lindsey. “We’re still together as a team, unified, and just trying to go to work every day and improve and get better."
Saturday’s homecoming game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. from Veterans Memorial Stadium.
