UPDATE: Carvana bringing 450 jobs to Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey announced Tuesday that Carvana will build an Alabama distribution and fulfillment center, creating more than 450 jobs in Bessemer.
Carvana is a platform for buying and selling used cars. Customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, then select as-soon-as-next-day delivery or Car Vending Machine pickup.
Carvana’s planned Bessemer hub will handle fulfillment activities for Alabama and surrounding states, and it will coordinate with similar facilities as the company moves inventory across the nation. The center will also house inspection, maintenance and photography functions.
The total investment is $40 million.
“We have been working hard to position Alabama as a prime destination for fast-growing growing e-commerce companies needing a first-class infrastructure network for their distribution operations,” Governor Ivey said. “We are thrilled that Carvana has selected Bessemer for its newest state-of-the-art distribution hub and look forward to building a partnership with this innovative company.”
The project should create more than 450 jobs with an average annual salary exceeding $35,000.
Officials in Jefferson County welcomed Carvana’s decision to locate one of its newest distribution centers in Bessemer.
“We’ve enjoyed tremendous success in Bessemer when it comes to recruiting companies to our city, whether it be Dollar General in 2011 or most recently Amazon,” Mayor Kenneth Gulley said. “We’re tremendously excited about Carvana joining this growing list of companies, especially because Carvana will be creating jobs that will offer great wages and benefits that will afford residents of Bessemer an opportunity to work hard and provide a great life for their families.”
Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens said the Carvana project represents a milestone in the county’s economic development efforts.
