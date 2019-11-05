The Voice of the Auburn Tigers would have been 54

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Birthday! to a voice we all miss hearing this football season.
The former Voice of the Auburn Tigers, Rod Bramblett would have turned 54 Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Bramblett and his wife Paula died in a car accident in May.
One of Bramblett’s most memorable calls is the “pick six” call in the 2013 Iron Bowl.
The football team is wearing special decals on their helmets this season in memory of Bramblett.
Andy Burcham is the new Voice of the Auburn Tigers.
