Birmingham elementary school teacher killed in Sunday shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Orlando Robinson, 53, was a second grade teacher at Birmingham’s West End Academy.
The shooting happened on 1st St. S. on Sunday night. Officers found Robinson dead in the street after being shot.
Investigators say some sort of fight happened just before the shooting. Birmingham State Representative Merika Coleman knew Orlando Robinson and his family well.
“Just unfortunate. So sad that a person that had so much promise. A single father doing what he’s supposed to be doing. Not living the type of lifestyle that people would think that a person would end up with this senseless crime happening," said Coleman
Birmingham City Schools issued a statement, saying the district’s “hearts go out to his family, friends and school community.”
