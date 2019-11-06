Crimestoppers, Dallas County form new partnership

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office have formed a new partnership.
Since 1997 CrimeStoppers has served the River Region area, but over the years it has expanded to other counties. Starting in 2020, those services will be officially offered to any agency that requests their service’s in the state.
CrimeStoppers Executive Director Tony Garrett said the decision was made to expand because criminals don’t have borders.
“Their line is monitored 24-7,” said Sheriff Michael Granthum. “When I say monitored, I mean a human voice will actually answer the phone...People don’t sit still. I mean, crime has no borders. So it’s actually helping us expand our horizons as far as different counties we’re able to touch.”
Sheriff Granthum says his office is trying to solve several cold case murders and partnering with CrimeStoppers helps him expand the area that could help lead to the break a case needs.
The CrimeStoppers tip line is open 24-hours a day by calling 215-STOP.
