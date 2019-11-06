Families of the Year: Durham Family

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The saying goes, “It’s not where you start but where you’re going,” and the Durham family knows all about humbling beginnings. They are Montgomery natives and nominees for this year’s Families of the Year chosen by the Family Guidance Center of Alabama.
Willie and Terrie were high school sweethearts and two years after graduating they were married.
“I grew up in Gibbs Village, a housing project here, my wife in Ridgecrest. It’s not about where you start, but how you put your shoulder to the wheel and push,” said Willie Duhram.
To improve the future.
In 2004 they opened the Willie Duhram State Farm office in Montgomery. A family business.
“It’s teaching me things I wouldn’t learn somewhere else. It’s showing me things I wouldn’t learn through regular life experiences,” said son, Kolby Duhram.
“We just love each other. No matter what we disagree on we still try to give them that love and support,” said mother and wife Terri Duhram.
“We’re people of faith that’s important to us that’s the foundation of everything we have,” said Willie Duhram.
And what they have is a way to give back to the city they grew up in. Family involvement. One of the criteria for families of the year.
(Willie Durham) “If we’re going to have a good community, everyone should pay some civic rent. Roll up your sleeves and instead of seeing problems sew what part you play in the solution,” said Willie Duhram.
A family working on solutions to insure a better community.
This year’s Families of the Year will be honored during a reception Sunday at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts.
