Families of the Year: The Johnson Family

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When a circuit court judge meets a county prosecutor what to do you get? Sweet Music. Judge Adrian Johnson and his wife Mandy are officers of the court. Adrian is the district judge in Lowdnes County. His wife is an assistant district attorney in the 19th Judicial Circuit.
“That’s one of the things Mandy and I are able to share is understanding what the other is going through at work and how that impacts your life,” said Adrian Johnson.
“We are just everyday people. We’re not perfect, but it is important, not only in our professional life but our personal life, for us to know we can count on each other,” said Mandy Johnson.
They met while Adrian was playing in a band and she was asked to sing. Years later they were married and now have a 7-year-old daughter named Harper.
And when they are not in court, spending time with their 7-year-old daughter, Harper, they are serving their community. Mandy often speaks to students about the dangers of social media and Judge Johnson is a deacon in his church, and he serves on various boards including chairing the Lowndes County Children’s Policy Council.
“We really do care about people. We care about our community, about where we live," said Adrian Johnson. "You can’t do the things we do everyday if you are not compassionate about people and compassionate about families.”
A family on one accord through service and song.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.