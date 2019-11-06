First College Football Playoff rankings revealed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The first college football playoff rankings for the 2019 season were released Tuesday evening.
In the rankings, undefeated Alabama lands in the top four at No. 3 alongside other unbeaten teams No. 4 Penn State, No. 2 LSU , and No. 1 Ohio State.
Clemson and Georgia filled out the top six at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively.
The SEC landed four total teams in the Top 10 - Florida ranked at No. 10. Auburn just barely lands outside the top 10 at No. 11.
In total, the SEC had five teams ranked inside the first College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings this year.
No. 3 Alabama will face off against No. 2 LSU in Tuscaloosa Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
