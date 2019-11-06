Former state Rep. Barry Moore qualifies for congressional race

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - A former state representative filed paperwork to run for U.S. Congress at Alabama GOP Headquarters Wednesday. According to the Alabama Republican Party website, he is a qualified candidate for the race.
Former State Rep. Barry Moore in August expressed his intent to run for the District 2 congressional seat, which U.S. Rep. Martha Roby will not seek reelection for. In 2018, Moore challenged Roby for the Republican nomination for the seat, but he lost in the primary.
Moore served in the Alabama Legislature representing District 91 from 2010 until 2018.
