Frazer challenges other churches, businesses to build bus shelters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of Montgomery’s largest churches is issuing a friendly challenge to other churches and businesses.
Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church on Atlanta Highway just finished its second of three construction projects to build new, permanent bus stop shelters for those waiting on a ride from the city’s transit system.
“We noticed that our friends and neighbors who take the city busses often have to wait out in the sun and the rain, some right here at the bus stops on our property,” said Lead Pastor Dr. Larry Bryars. "Providing shelter for them seemed like something we could do to make a difference.”
The idea started during the church’s 2018 Christmas Eve services. An offering was given to a project called “Shelter Montgomery” and enough money was raised for three bus shelters.
Working with city engineers and contractors, two were completed on Frazer’s Atlanta Highway campus on Oct. 31. The third will be located at Frazer’s Transformation Montgomery outreach center in Chisholm in the near future.
Now, Frazer wants others to take up the challenge and add more bus shelters. According to Kevin Miller, General Manager of Montgomery Transit, of the over 600 bus stops throughout Montgomery, only 20 have shelters currently up with another eight to be placed by the city.
The cost of the metal shelters is $12,000, with site preparation and construction costs bringing the total to approximately $20,000-$30,000 each, on average.
“Our three bus stops aren’t much compared to the whole city," added Rev. Brandon Dasinger, Frazer Teaching Pastor, "but if other churches, organizations, and businesses will pitch in, perhaps a much larger number of sheltered bus stops can be provided, in addition to those already provided by the City.”
