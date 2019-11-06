Mild, dry now ahead of late week rain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One size fits all? Doesn’t apply to this morning’s temps! In far western Alabama, most towns are chilly in the 40s; head south or east and you will find 50s and lower 60s. A few clouds helped keep some spots warmer than others, but it looks like we will even things out as we head into our Wednesday afternoon.
It’s another warm day as high pressure continues to keep our forecast quiet... a mostly sunny sky is expected, and highs look to climb back into the 70s again. We will mention a small chance of a sprinkle or shower, but any rain that falls will be brief and isolated - and mainly confined to the far southern counties of the state.
For most of us, it’s just a dry, warm day - but some major changes will be coming soon. It’s all about timing...
By later on this evening, our dry north/easterly wind becomes southern, and that means moisture levels in our atmosphere will start to climb and clouds will return. Temperatures remain mild in the mid/upper 50s by early tomorrow morning due to the more widespread nature of our overnight cloud cover.
Then all eyes will be on our next cold front... it’s timing is pretty great, too! Looks like this boundary arrives late Thursday, so the first half of the day doesn’t really feature much rain; scattered showers form ahead of it and will bring rain to much of the state Thursday evening and Thursday night.
The rain ends by sunrise Friday morning, and we turn sharply colder Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s/40s are anticipated.
There is growing evidence that we could see an even colder shot of air by next Tuesday, Wednesday and/or Thursday - stay tuned on that! Models are hinting at highs in the 40s/50s and lows dipping below freezing...
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.