‘Mistletoe’ to open Alabama Dance Theatre’s 33rd season

According to ADT, more than 90 dancers and artists will participate in the 2019 performance. It will feature “Favorite Dances of Christmas,” a collage of dances set to popular Christmas carols, and “Messiah,” one of ADT’s signature pieces. “Messiah” was choreographed by Amelie Hunter to George Frideric Handel’s score, and it will be accompanied by the Montgomery Chorale Ensemble and a small orchestra directed by Dr. James Seay.