‘Mistletoe’ to open Alabama Dance Theatre’s 33rd season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Dance Theatre is getting ready for its 33rd season, which will open with Montgomery’s holiday production of “Mistletoe” at the Davis Theatre for the Performing Arts.
According to ADT, more than 90 dancers and artists will participate in the 2019 performance. It will feature “Favorite Dances of Christmas,” a collage of dances set to popular Christmas carols, and “Messiah,” one of ADT’s signature pieces. “Messiah” was choreographed by Amelie Hunter to George Frideric Handel’s score, and it will be accompanied by the Montgomery Chorale Ensemble and a small orchestra directed by Dr. James Seay.
New works include “In the Bleak of Midwinter” choreographed by Sara Sanford and “O Come All Ye Faithful” choreographed by Janie Alford, and old favorites returning to the stage include “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas,” “Mela Kalekimaka,” “Mary Did You Know?” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
A special open dress rehearsal will honor military and first responders on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. The performance is open to all active duty, retirees, reserve and national guard military personnel, active and retired responders and their families who present a valid government military I.D. card at the door. Ticket are available at the door the night of the performance and at Maxwell/Gunter ITT.
ADT will also hold two special school performances on Friday, Nov. 15, a 9:30 a.m. performance and an “MPS on Their Toes” performance at 11:30 a.m. Ticket prices for the 9:30 a.m. performance are $7 per student. Reservations are required, and they can be made by calling 334-625-2590.
The show will officially open on Saturday, Nov. 16, with performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. There will be a performance on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. as well. Tickets are on sale now and range in price from $15 to $30. To purchase tickets, visit this link.
