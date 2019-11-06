Montgomery celebrates groundbreaking of restaurant, event space with sister city

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery leaders and its sister city Piestrasanta celebrated the groundbreaking of a “fine-dining, world class” Italian restaurant and event space taking shape in downtown Montgomery.
On Wednesday, Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange was joined by Italian Senator Massimo Mallegni and Italian City Counselor Gabriele Marchetti for the official groundbreaking of The Ravello and event space City Fed. The two spaces are being built inside 36 and 46 Commerce Street, also known as the former City Federal Building.
During the official groundbreaking, the city released details on the ongoing project and gave a look inside the building, showing what the two spaces will eventually become.
City officials say the building housing both spaces will be restored to its historic structure with original plaster crown molding, tall ceilings and marble floors.
Managing the restoration is Vintage Hospitality Group, the same company that established Vintage Café and Vintage Year Restaurant and Bar, both located in Old Cloverdale. Ravello will be open for lunch and dinner, and the restaurant will feature dishes inspired by Italy’s Amalfi Coast, including hearth roasted octopus and squid ink spaghetti. For more menu highlights, visit this link.
“We know that food is the centerpiece of community and culture and we want to take that to a whole new level. Bring our cultures together and bring all of us together as a people,” Executive Chef Eric Rivera said of Ravello.
Both spaces are expected to open in late 2020.
