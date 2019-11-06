Montgomery Habitat raising funds for ReStore box truck

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity is looking for the public’s help to raise funding needed to purchase a new box truck.
The fundraiser is called, "Help Habitat keep on Trucking". Habitat says their ReStore box truck’s transmission recently died and is too expensive to be repaired. The organization is hoping to raise funds through a GoFundMe campaign to purchase a new truck.
The ReStore box truck is a critical part of raising money for the Montgomery Habitat for Humanity. The organization raises money through its ReStore, a donation-based home improvement store that sells furniture, appliances, building materials and more. The ReStore truck picks up those donated items from residents and businesses.
Currently, over $700 has been raised out of the organization’s $10,000 goal. If you would like to donate, click this link.
Montgomery Habitat for Humanity is a Christian founded non-profit housing ministry that provides simple, decent, and affordable homes for qualified families in need.
