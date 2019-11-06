Rat, squirrel possibly to blame for area-wide outage for Troy Cable customers

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rats!! Or a squirrel. Troy Cablevision isn’t quite sure which is responsible for its lost transport on the main line being experienced by customers Wednesday.
The company says it was told it lost transport due to either squirrel or rat chewing on the main line.
In the meantime, Troy Cablevision is looking for a way to reroute services while repairs are being made. They are looking to get the issue “resolved and services restored as quickly as possible.”
According to Troy Cablevision, it serves over 75,000 customers.
